Guests return to rooms after Killington Grand Hotel fire

Guests are back in their rooms after an early morning chimney fire at the Killington Grand Hotel.

Courtesy: Adam Braunton

Staff had to evacuate everyone in the building to the Snowshed Base Lodge around 4 a.m. Saturday. There were no reported injuries.

Guests have returned to their rooms, and the hotel is fully operational, with the exception of the lower lobby, owners lounge, and Penthouse 332.

Multiple crews were able to contain the flames to the attic. The fire is still under investigation, but officials believe a guest overloaded a fireplace with logs.