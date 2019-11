A Guilford, Vermont man is under arrest for a number of charges including unlawful restraint.

Bill Fasarakis (44) was arrested on Thursday after police say he was holding a woman against her will.

Following Fasarakis's arrest, police executed a search warrant for his home on Melendy Hill Drive. There, they say they found large amounts of marijuana, THC Extraction equipment, a number of guns and other drug related items.

Fasarakis is due in court at the end of December.