Guilty plea in Littleton murder case

A guilty plea in connection with a murder in Littleton, New Hampshire.

Prosecutors say Quade Kadle, 21, formerly of Jefferson, New Hampshire, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit murder and witness tampering. He was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.

They say Kadle and two other men conspired to kill Robert Pierog three years ago in his Littleton, New Hampshire apartment. Kadle was seeking revenge for Pierog's role as a confidential drug informant for the Bethlehem Police Department.

The other men involved in the case had already pleaded guilty for their roles in Pierog's murder.