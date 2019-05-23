Gun control legislation passes New Hampshire Senate

Three bills aimed at intending to reduce gun violence have cleared the state Senate.

The Senate on Thursday passed bills imposing a waiting period between the purchase and delivery of a firearm, requiring background checks for commercial gun sales, and enabling school boards to declare gun-free zones on school property.

All three bills previously passed the House. The Senate made changes to each bill, sending them back to the House.

