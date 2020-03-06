Gun rights sanctuary passes in 3 Vermont towns

Organizers say three out of about a dozen Vermont towns passed resolutions on Town Meeting Day to become Second Amendment “sanctuary" towns, supporting gun rights and opposing more state and federal gun control laws.

Eric Davis, president of Gun Rights Vermont, says about a half dozen towns where the resolution was proposed did not take up the measure on Town Meeting Day on Tuesday. He says Lowell, Eden and Whittingham passed the largely symbolic resolution.

