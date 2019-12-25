HANDS reaches out to Burlington-area seniors

Seniors make up about 20 percent of Vermont's population and nearly one-third live alone. So on this Christmas Day some Burlington organizations are making sure seniors eat their holiday dinner with good company.

The group Helping and Nurturing Diverse Seniors, or HANDS, is marking 15 years of feeding the community on Christmas Day.

Eva Thurston's closest family is in Washington State and she would have been spending the holidays alone. "There's people out there that are lonely and they don't have any place to go, and it's nice to have fellowship with other people. And I'm sure that many people out there would love some place to go if they were able to get to where they're going," Thurston said.

About 300 Vermonters gathered at the Elks Lodge in Burlington Wednesday for ham, stuffing and other holiday food. At the same time, hundreds of HANDS volunteers cook meals and deliver them to another 400 community members in their homes, making sure nobody goes hungry in the community.

"The need is increasing, so there's a lot of people who need help and need nourishment around the holidays and throughout the year," said Jess Hyman a volunteer.

And afterwards, community members are sent home with bags full of food, clothes and gifts.

It takes thousands of hours to collectively wrap the presents and stock the bags. Volunteers of all ages, including Aila Halman and Hazel Buchwald chip in. "I like to make people happy and make them smile," Halman said.

"I like helping people because they get really happy," added Buchwald.

And for the volunteers, spending the time, money and effort in fighting food insecurity in the community is no easy task, but they say it's a necessary one. "We have people who are giving food, giving money, giving their time, and it's all for the sake of bringing people together to nourish our bellies and souls," Hyman said.

