Authorities: Husband with dementia shot New Hampshire woman

Authorities say they know who shot and killed a New Hampshire woman this week, but he won't face any charges.

Margaret "Peggy" Clarke, 75, was found dead in her home in Newport Tuesday. The chief medical examiner said Clarke died of a gunshot wound to the chest and her death was a homicide.

Thursday, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said the investigation found Clarke's husband, Graham, 77, was the shooter. Investigators say Graham Clarke has terminal cognitive and physical health issues including dementia. He is currently at a medical facility.

The AG says due to the circumstances and questions about Graham Clarke's competency, no criminal charges are being filed at this time.