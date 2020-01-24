HUUSD could move students, pending budget approval

If a new budget is approved, students could be moving schools within the Harwood Unified Union School Board.

The district covers six towns and eight schools.

It says 7th and 8th graders will attend Crossett Brook Middle School in Duxbury next fall.

Moretown elementary's 5th and 6th graders will also go to Crossett.

The board says it's taking these steps because costs continue to rise it's also not getting as much money anymore from the tax break it got for merging.

People will vote on the budget on town meeting day.