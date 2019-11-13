Habitat for Humanity hurries to finish Chazy home

Volunteers broke out the saws, nail guns, and wires to get a house into shape.

Habitat for Humanity's Champlain Valley Chapter has worked on the Chazy house for three years, getting it ready for a family in need to call its home. The home-builds are funded by donations to the organization and volunteers give their time for the construction. The occupants are also required to put in "sweat equity" hours.

The home on Old Station Drive has three bedrooms and is just about ready to welcome its new family just in time for the holidays.

"You can kind of feel the pressure of Winter coming along so I know they're peopbably stressed and they want to get into their house so we want to help and get them in faster," said Myra Cutway, a volunteer.

