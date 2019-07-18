Habitual sex offender accused in Newport assault

A habitual sex offender is in trouble again, arrested in Newport where he is accused of assaulting a local woman.

Timothy Souliere, 56, of Derby, was in court Wednesday and ordered held without bail.

On Tuesday, a woman told Newport police that Souliere attacked her the week before in the hallway of an apartment building. Police arrested him Tuesday.

Souliere faces four charges, including lewd and lascivious conduct and unlawful restraint.

Souliere is a registered sex offender with two felony convictions in Vermont and one in Arizona.