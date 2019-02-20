Hackers target Rutland Regional Medical Center

The Rutland Regional Medical Center was the target of a data breach.

Wednesday afternoon, the hospital announced an unknown third party gained access to employee email accounts.

Dec. 21, an employee noticed a large number of spam emails being sent from their account. They reported it eight days later and on Dec. 31, the hospital's IT department determined the email account had been hacked.

The hospital says no electronic medical record systems or other internal systems were affected, but they believe the hacker may have been able to access information on some people treated there, like names, contact information, birth dates, Social Security numbers, financial information and more.

The hospital says they're now working to install new safety measures to improve patients' privacy and security.

The investigation is ongoing.