"Hadestown", written by Vermonter, wins big at Tonys

NEW YORK, NY The 73rd Tony Awards wrapped up not too long ago right here on Channel 3 and as expected a musical created by a Vermont artist, took home multiple awards.
It is called "Hadestown" and Anais Mitchell from Marshfield wrote the story, music, and lyrics.
It's set in hell and got more nominations than any other production this year. The musical debuted at the Old Labor Hall in Barre 13 years ago and was performed around Vermont.
The show was up for 14 Tonys and took home eight.
WINNER OF :
Best Musical
Best Original Score: music and lyrics: Anaïs Mitchell
Best Direction of a Musical: Rachel Chavkin
Best Featured Actor in a Musical: André De Shields
Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Rachel Hauck
Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Bradley King
Best Sound Design of a Musical: Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz
Best Orchestrations: Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose
