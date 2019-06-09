"Hadestown", written by Vermonter, wins big at Tonys

The 73rd Tony Awards wrapped up not too long ago right here on Channel 3 and as expected a musical created by a Vermont artist, took home multiple awards.

It is called "Hadestown" and Anais Mitchell from Marshfield wrote the story, music, and lyrics.

It's set in hell and got more nominations than any other production this year. The musical debuted at the Old Labor Hall in Barre 13 years ago and was performed around Vermont.

The show was up for 14 Tonys and took home eight.

WINNER OF :

Best Musical

Best Original Score: music and lyrics: Anaïs Mitchell

Best Direction of a Musical: Rachel Chavkin

Best Featured Actor in a Musical: André De Shields

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Rachel Hauck

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Bradley King

Best Sound Design of a Musical: Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz

Best Orchestrations: Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose

https://twitter.com/hadestown

