Hair salons to reopen; Gov. Scott expected to address timeline for other sectors

Salons will once again be bursting with cuts and color as stylists get back to work on Friday in Vermont.

(Source: MGN)

Barbers will also be buzzing, but like with any reopening in the Green Mountains, it comes with rules.

Customers will also have to book appointments, there will be no walk-ins.

They must be distance between customers, no cash used and curbside pickup for any products.

There are also limits on the number of people who can be inside a business at once.

Stylists must keep track of the customers they see so contact tracing is easier.

We also expect the timeline for a few other businesses in Vermont to be laid out Friday.

Governor Phil Scott is expected to announce when workers at gyms and cleaning services will be able to get back on the job Friday.

That will come with strict sanitations and fewer people allowed in at once.

We also heard museums will reopen soon at 25 percent capacity.

And we expect people to be able to gather in groups of 25, instead of just 10.

Friday's press conference is at 11 a.m. We'll have that for you live on Channel 3.