Over half a million face masks will be flown in to New Hampshire on Saturday.

A Boeing 737-700 is expected to land at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport at 11 a.m.

The plane will be transporting roughly 540,000 medical-grade face masks.

Last weekend, inventor Dean Kamen facilitated 91,000 pounds of personal protective equipment be brought into the state. This shipment is part of that deal.

The state purchased the equipment and will distribute it to areas that need it the most.