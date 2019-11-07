Halloween Storm damage expected to top $5M

Vermont officials have now tallied almost $5 million in damage to roads, bridges and culverts from the Halloween Storm.

Flooding and high winds were widespread throughout the region and the state is now looking to FEMA for assistance. Additionally, 250 people have reported some type of damage to their property, whether its fallen trees, flooded basements or washed out driveways.

Vermont Emergency Management officials say they're still assessing the damage and that $5 million is a conservative estimate.

"The damage estimates in the beginning are sometimes low because we don't know how much it's going to cost to make permanent repairs and it's too early to understand what we're going to say about this disaster 3 to 4 years down the road when all of the permanent repairs have been made," said VEM's Erica Bornemann.

Property owners are being encouraged to call 211 to report damage. They'll use that information to make a request to FEMA in the coming weeks.

For comparison, Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 caused over $250 million in damage.

The state also says the flood was an all-time record for the Lamoille and Missisquoi Rivers.

