Hampton Beach workers get temporary pay raise

State workers who keep Hampton Beach clean are getting a temporary pay raise because of the coronavirus.

An emergency order issued by Gov. Chris Sununu calls for an increase of $3 per hour for state parks and recreation workers whose duties include restroom cleaning and trash disposal at Hampton Beach State Park. The increase is retroactive to June 19 and expires Oct. 23.

New Hampshire’s coastal beaches initially reopened June 1 but only for limited use including walking and swimming. Those restrictions were lifted on June 5, though parking remains limited.

