Hancock vacant home hit by arsonist

Police say a fire in Hancock early Thursday appears to be a case of arson.

Fire crews responded to a vacant home on Route 125 around 4:15 a.m. When they got there, they saw flames coming from the back of the two-story home. Fire fighters were able to contain the blaze to the bottom floor.

Investigators say the fire started in an enclosed back porch. They say the property was in the process of being sold by the town because of delinquent taxes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.