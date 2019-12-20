Handwashing key to staying healthy for the holidays

Cold and Flu season came early this year, so many of us will be spending the holidays trying not to give or get the gift of germs from our loved ones. Doctors say proper handwashing is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from getting sick.

It's a simple and easy way to avoid getting sick or passing viruses and bacteria to others -- washing hands -- but many of us are not doing it right or as often as we should.

"We want to wash for about 20 seconds or so, but that's not from start to finish...It's 20 seconds of actually having the soap and lather on your hands and making sure that lather gets all over place, under your finger nails, in between your fingers," explained Dr. Frank Esper, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Cleveland Clinic.

While soap and water is usually better, he says alcohol-based hand sanitzers are a good option. Look for products that contain at least 60 percent alcohol. Rub the gel all over until hands are dry. That should also take about 20 seconds.

"A lot of kids, especially the smaller children, they are not able to use soap and water as well as older children and adults. And so for the smaller children in preschool or who are just learning themselves, actually using an alcohol based rub has been shown to be better than soap and water," Esper said.

Washing your hands before, during and after preparing food is critical. And you should always wash your hands before you eat. Another must is after using the bathroom, before and after caring for someone who is sick and after blowing your own nose, coughing or sneezing.

"If you are sick yourself, that means not only is your nose running but that means those germs are all over your fingers and hands, so you should be washing your hands even more so," Esper said.

So you and your loved ones spread holiday cheer this season, not germs.

