Hannaford donates $750K to regional COVID-19 response efforts

Hannaford supermarkets is donating $750,000 to help coronavirus relief in the Northeast.

The grocery chain says $100,000 of that money will go to organizations in Vermont, including $60,000 for the Vermont Food Bank and $20,000 to Anew Place. The Burlington homeless shelter is housing homeless people who test positive for the coronavirus to promote social distancing and provide a safe place for recovery.

And $20,000 will go to Groundworks, which provides for people in the Brattleboro area with food and housing insecurity.

