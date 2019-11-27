Hannaford drops plans for Hinesburg store

Hannaford has dropped its long running permitting battle to build a supermarket in Hinesburg.

The supermarket chain since 2010 has tried to get the permits to build a 36-thousand square-foot store at the Hinesburg commercial park but faced opposition from local opponents over stormwater management, traffic and aesthetics among other issues.

The Vermont Supreme Court two years ago reversed a decision that granted permitting required for construction. The case was due to go back to the state's Environmental Court for a merits hearing in mid-December, but on Friday lawyers for the chain filed a notice of intent not to file for the required permits.

