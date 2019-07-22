Hannaford expands ground beef recall

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) A recall of ground beef that could be contaminated with metal fragments has expanded.
The Hannaford in Rutland is recalling 91 percent lean Angus ground beef with a sell-by date of July 21 and a use-by date of July 23.
Monday, Hannaford announced they are expanding that and now they are also recalling ground beef with a sell-by date of July 20 and the use-by date of July 22.
If you have some, do not eat it. Return it to the store for a full refund.
There have been no reported injuries.