Hannaford expands ground beef recall

A recall of ground beef that could be contaminated with metal fragments has expanded.

The Hannaford in Rutland is recalling 91 percent lean Angus ground beef with a sell-by date of July 21 and a use-by date of July 23.

Monday, Hannaford announced they are expanding that and now they are also recalling ground beef with a sell-by date of July 20 and the use-by date of July 22.

If you have some, do not eat it. Return it to the store for a full refund.

There have been no reported injuries.