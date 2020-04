Hannaford has issued a food recall for shoppers at their Essex store.

The Hannaford store in Essex only is recalling ground beef sold at the store after 4 pm yesterday. It is the only store impacted by this recall.

There are concerns that the meat may contain metal fragments.

Customers who purchased 80 and 85 percent lean ground beef best by April 27th should not consume the item, and should bring it back to the store for a refund.