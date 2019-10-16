Hanover Farmer's Market wraps up for the season

Several farmer's markets around the area are wrapping up for the season.

Wednesday afternoon marked the last day of the Hanover Farmers Market on the Dartmouth Green

Hot foods were a big draw, especially for students and faculty coming and going from class.

Organizers say the last day is always bittersweet.

"This will be 19 weeks of the season. Some markets have already ended, and some continue through the winter," Debbie Tardiff said. "This one does not because we don't have a location to go, but yeah it is bittersweet. I've grown to know a lot of these vendors very well so It will be sad to see it end."

To wrap things up, the market held a pumpkin and gourd decorating contest for kids.

The winner of each age group got two tickets to the nearby Nugget Theatre.