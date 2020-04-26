Hanover oil spill results in Connecticut River clean up

Crews in Hanover, New Hampshire have been dealing with an oil spill this weekend into the Connecticut River.

On Saturday, the Hanover Fire Department was dispatched to the US Army Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory after a security officer discovered a leak.

The leak was coming from a newly installed boiler, which was quickly isolated and shut down.

However, an unknown amount of heating oil made its way to the Connecticut River.

The spill is estimated to be approximately 350 gallons.

A ridged boom has been placed across the river to clean the spill.