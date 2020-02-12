Hanover to hold hearing on becoming 'sanctuary' city

A New Hampshire community will move one step closer to becoming a so-called sanctuary city for immigrants.

The Hanover select board voted unanimously Monday to hold a public hearing about what it is calling the “Welcoming Hanover” ordinance. It would prohibit local police from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

A grassroots organization has been advocating for the measure since it was proposed in January.

Town Manager Julia Griffin said Monday that she had consulted an attorney to revise the original proposal.

The revised proposal removes a provision that would have required town officials to alert residents of the presence of federal immigration authorities in Hanover.

