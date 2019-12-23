Hanukkah menorah lit on Statehouse lawn

Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, is underway.

A menorah lighting was held on the Statehouse lawn in Montpelier Monday.

Rabbi Tobie Weisman led the ceremony. "It's the Statehouse for the people -- it's the people's house, so we're part of the people of Vermont so that's why we feel its important to be here at the Statehouse."

The eight-day holiday commemorates the rededication of the Temple by the Maccabees after their victory over the Syrians.

Hanukkah officially began Sunday night and ends the evening of December 30th.

