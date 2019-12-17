It's a big day in our region, Happy National Maple Syrup Day!

Sugar makers are still in the off season right now, but that doesn't mean they're not busy.

Now is the time maple products are being shipped for the holidays.

Vermont leads the U.S. in maple production with New York securing the number two spot.

"We are seeing that is has become a natural ingredient, a healthy ingredient for snacks and people are infusing it in all kinds of products. That is an important trend as we develop the market, so having a day like this is really important to highlight the importance of it and what a natural product it is," said Anson Tebbetts, Vermont Agriculture Secretary.

Tebbetts says more than 2 million gallons are produced each year.