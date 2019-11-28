Happy Thanksgiving from WCAX

Happy Thanksgiving!

Gary is forecasting a blustery and wet Thanksgiving. Another storm could come this weekend, so check back as you make your travel plans after the holiday.

There are several traditions Thursday, including the turkey!

Biologists with Vermont's Department of Fish and Wildlife say native turkeys used to only exist in the wild. North America's native wild turkeys were the ancestors of the Thanksgiving turkey on our dinner table.

Now, turkeys and other breeds are readily available, and experts say they descended from the wild turkey. Wild turkeys disappeared from Vermont in the mid-to-late 1800s because of habitat destruction, but now they're back. Experts say they've grown from just 31 to close to 50,000.

While many will get together with family and friends to eat their turkey, a Winooski bar is offering a place to go for those who don't.

Last Stop Sports Bar is offering a free meal and new wardrobe for people in need Thursday. They are hosting a clothing drive with donated clothes, shoes and jackets.

The Fletcher Free Library will be open from noon to 4 p.m.

That will not only give people a place go get out of the rain, but also a place for parents to bring kids for a bit of play time while the cooking is underway.

Peru New York Lions Club is offering a way to burn off some of the Thanksgiving calories.

Thursday morning will be a one-mile fun run along with a 5 and 10k race. This is the 42nd year for the John P. Adams Memorial Turkey trot. The fun-run starts at 8:40 a.m.

Have a fun and safe Thanksgiving!