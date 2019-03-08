Happy birthday, Barbie: Iconic doll to turn 60

One of the most recognizable toys is celebrating a major birthday. Barbie turns 60 on Saturday and toymaker Mattel says recent makeovers have boosted sales for the iconic doll.

"It's extraordinarily significant," said Kim Culmone, the head of design for Barbie. "Fundamentally how children play with barbie in the 60 years... but what has changed is that Barbie is now the most diverse and inclusive doll on the market."

This pop-up shop in New York City is marking the milestone, showcasing the first model and how the toy has evolved.

Reporter Kenneth Craig: So this Barbie right here is the Barbie I remember as a little kid. But this is not the only Barbie available anymore -- blonde hair, blue eyes.

Kim Culmone: No, it's not the only one available. She's still in the line and she's still very popular, but over half the dolls we sell now are different

After years of slumping sales, Mattel gave Barbie a makeover in 2016. The toy maker added different body types to a new line of more ethnically diverse Barbies.

Reporter Kenneth Craig: And the market really responded to this...

Kim Culmone: Extraordinarily positively.

Last year gross sales for Barbie hit over a billion dollars worldwide, a 14 percent jump from 2017.

In 60 years, she's held more than 200 careers, from Olympic swimmer to astronaut.

Reporter Kenneth Craig: What do you see for the next five years, 10 years and beyond for Barbie and how she's going to continue to evolve?

Kim Culmone: As culture will evolve, Barbie will continue to evolve, so wherever we go as human beings in the world, that's where Barbie will be.

And through all her changes she's remained a favorite for kids around the globe.