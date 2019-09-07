Happy hour at hemp fest

Heady Vermont hosts Hemp Fest Happy Hour on Saturday September 7. It's a way to expand and strengthen Vermont's Hemp Marketplace.

The annual hemp industry trade show is a way for potential buyers and sellers to meet. This happy hour tries to break down the difficulties some experience when trying to break into the industry.

The event is held in the View Pub at Burke Mountain Resort and Conference Center at 5:30 PM.

Sellers will wear green name tags and buyers will wear orange to differentiate.