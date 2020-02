U.S. and international ski jumpers will take to the sky this weekend in Brattleboro.

The Pepsi Challenge U.S. Cup and the Fred Harris Memorial Tournament take place Saturday and Sunday at Harris Hill. Organizers say Marlboro College graduate Chris Lamb and Blaz Pavlic of Slovenia are among the 26 male and nine female athletes competing in the annual event.

Gates will open each day at 10 a.m., with practice jumps taking place before the competition begins at 12:15 p.m.