Hartford Police to get image makeover

The Hartford Police Department is trying to rebrand with a new logo on cruisers and officer's uniforms.

The mordernized design has all five villages represented in it and Police Chief Phil Kastin says it shows how unique their community is.

"As we sat down and looked at all of the change that we are going though and the efforts to advance some of our practices, it felt like it was appropriate to do something that we knowledge the way that we were policing," Chief Kastin said

The chief says part of the rebranding will include a new website soon.

The department has had to contend with cases of excessive force by officers in recent years, including a federal civil rights lawsuit.