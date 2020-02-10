Hartford church to turn Elks Lodge into community center

A Vermont church is planning to convert a former Elks Lodge in the town of Hartford into a community center.

The Valley News reports Praise Chapel, which bought the building in December, announced that it aims to expand its outreach mission into the landmark in the village of Hartford.

The church's Cornerstone Community Center currently hosts youth after-school activities and summer camps, a food pantry and the secular Potter’s House School and Child Care Center.

Praise Chapel co-Pastor Kathy Janisse says the new building will give them room to expand.

The church bought the building in December for $592,000.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)