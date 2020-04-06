Hartford moves ahead with $3.3 million pool project

The town of Hartford is moving ahead with its $3.3 million pool project after considering whether to postpone the effort due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The Valley News reports that the Selectboard decided this week to continue with design and engineering work. Hartford Recreation Director Scott Hausler wrote in a March 24 letter that, “No time is more important than now for our local parks, trails, open spaces and public facilities.”

