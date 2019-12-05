Hartford police acknowledged for work with mental health

Police in the Upper Valley are being recognized for their mental health training that some people say could save lives.

The Hartford Police Department has successfully completed the "One Mind Pledge" initiative started by the International Association of Chiefs of Police. The pledge aims to both train officers for mental health calls and build partnerships in the community.

All of the officers in Hartford have received specialized training. The majority of police and communications personnel have also completed a crisis intervention team program that works with area partners in the mental health field. The department also has an embedded social worker on site.

Officers say mental health calls are very common and can be extremely dangerous.

"These types of crisis situations are some of the most extreme events for law enforcement officers nationwide. They are asked oftentimes or certainly called on at a time when everyone else or everything else has most often failed. And they are asked to make split-second decisions with limited information and oftentimes under great and tremendous pressure," Hartford Police Chief Phillip Kasten said.

Already this year, police in Hartford have answered 163 calls for someone in need of assistance due to a mental health issue. At least 40 of those calls were people in crisis, including 10 who were armed with weapons.

Police say the increased training not only helps to diffuse a potentially deadly situation but also helps builds those community partnerships that they say can help prevent a crisis in the first place.