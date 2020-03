Police are looking for a driver who hit a woman a took off.

Hartford police say a 65-year-old White River Junction woman was hit and injured Wednesday night in the intersection in front of the Hartford Town Hall.

We're told a white car took off after and headed toward Lebanon, N.H.

Be on the lookout, officers say it likely has front end damage.

Police say the woman suffered minor injuries to her leg.

Call Hartford police if you can help.