Hartford recognizes Juneteenth as official holiday

The town of Hartford is recognizing Juneteenth as an official holiday.

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX)

June 19 marks the day in 1865 when slavery was abolished in Texas and the Confederate South throughout the Civil War.

The town says it wants to show solidarity and stand with our black, indigenous and communities of color.

Juneteenth Freedom Day will continue to be celebrated with activities on the third weekend in the month of June in the town.

The town plans a reading of the Proclamation, speakers and music at a gathering in Lyman Park on June 19 at 6 p.m.