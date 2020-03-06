Hartford residents favor measures protecting immigrants

Preliminary results show that residents of Hartford, Vermont, passed an ordinance that has the effect of making it a sanctuary town for people living in the country illegally.

What the community is calling its “welcoming ordinance" will prevent authorities from sharing a person's immigration status with federal authorities. The ordinance also will bar Hartford police from pulling over or arresting people for their suspected citizenship status.

The Valley News reported that residents also voted Tuesday to approve a $3.3 million bond for a new municipal pool and favored a requirement that town infrastructure be carbon neutral by 2027.

