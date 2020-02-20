Harwood Union Unifed School District discusses possible layoffs

A school district recently forced to merge is talking about teacher layoffs. But the superintendent of Harwood Union Unified School District says this is a complicated and lengthy process that doesn't have a clear outcome right now.

Brigid Nease says the original proposal cuts eight teachers, but that with retirements and other staff changes, fewer teachers will end up being laid off.

She says all the changes relate to the staffing plan the school board budget is built on.

If voters don't approve the school budget on Town Meeting Day, all staff will receive a pink slip and no job is guaranteed until the budget is passed.

This comes after a plan to move Moretown middle schoolers to Crossett Brook Middle School in Duxbury.