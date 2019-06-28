What has Democratic Party learned since 2016?

The Democratic National Committee has been widely criticized for their bias against Senator Bernie Sanders during the 2016 presidential nomination process.

Former presidential candidate and Vermont Governor Howard Dean served as Chair of the DNC from 2005 to 2009 and helped push the 50 state strategy, an effort to boost recruitment of democratic candidates at all levels of government.

Roger Garrity spoke with Dean about what how he thinks the DNC is being run today.

Howard Dean: I think the DNC is getting better, I really do, but you know, it's an establishment organization. I believe that the party should be taken over by 35 year-olds, and it is being in fact. Seventy percent of 35-year-olds vote for the Democrat, and I'm not talking about Bernie, I'm talking about centrist Democrats. I mean, they vote for Bernie too. Seventy percent of the people voted for centrist Democrats in the last race, that's why we picked up 40 seats. I actually think the Democratic Party is moving to the center, but I think the country is moving to its left. So I think there's going to be a real intersection. If you look at the seats we picked up in the last election -- we picked up five -- Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who I think is great for the party, and people like that who picked up all the ink. We picked up 35 seats in places like Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Orange County California -- those are all centrists, but the country as a whole -- and Bernie gets some credit for this -- is in favor of Medicare for all now. Something like 60 percent believe we ought to have universal health care based on Medicare. That's a big improvement in my view. That's when I ran in the first place to get universal health care.

Roger Garrity: That was one of those third rail subjects too, like gay marriage was -- people didn't want to touch that. You didn't want to say that. That's socialism. And now it's commonly talked about.

Howard Dean: Trump is accusing us of socialism. His old folks who vote for Trump probably remember what that is. The young people under 35 weren't alive when socialism was a bad word. They don't think it's so bad.

Roger Garrity: Are we looking at a handful of these seats in the middle of the country?

Howard Dean: We are. We're looking at -- interesting I say this every term and every year I'm wrong -- but we're looking at Texas -- it depends on who the nominee is, We are looking at Florida. We're looking at the states we lost last time -- Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin -- and we got to win in those places.

Roger Garrity: What is the lay of the land looking like in those places right now?

Howard Dean: It looks like it's doable, but, you know, it's a long way. And again, I don't get too excited about Texas because I felt like we were going to flip Texas since 2012 and I've been wrong every time. But, you know, the polls look good even down there. Trump's negatives in Texas are pretty significant.