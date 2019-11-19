Dorset store employee accused of embezzlement

After three-year-long investigation, police say a Rutland County woman was arrested for stealing from the store she worked at.

Police say it all started back in 2016, when Hazel Prouty was stealing several hundred packs of cigarettes from the HasGas General Store in Dorset.

After more digging, they say the 56-year-old Pawlet woman played thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets without paying for them.

She's also accused of stealing from the deli, gas and other items from the store while she was employed.

She was released and will be in court at the start of next year.