Hassan: Border can be secured without detaining children

U.S. lawmakers are taking on unprecedented migration at the southern border.

Senators from the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee and members of the Homeland Security Advisory Council met at a roundtable discussion Wednesday.

The goal was to come out of the hearing with bipartisan policy recommendations to handle the record number of people trying to enter the U.S. through the southern border.

It was a free-flowing and sometimes feisty meeting as lawmakers tried to find common ground.

Sen. Maggie Hassan said a fix for the border does not mean a choice between detaining children and insecure borders.

"This is not an either-or. We can be secure and not harm children by indefinite detention, and both are really important priorities. This is a security issue and a humanitarian one," said Hassan, D-New Hampshire.

Some senators suggested some children might be safer in U.S. custody than out of it, where they could potentially fall prey to human traffickers.

But others said it's important to address the root issues causing people to leave South American countries like Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.