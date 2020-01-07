Hassan, Senate Finance Committee advance USMCA

Congress is one another step closer to passing a new North American trade deal. The Senate Finance Committee Tuesday voted to advance the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the modernized trade agreement to replace NAFTA.

The USMCA already passed the House and has bipartisan support in the Senate. New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan sits on the committee and says in evaluating any trade deal she looks at two benchmarks.

"First, trade deals must help level the playing field for New Hampshire's and our country's innovative businesses that are competing in the global economy. And second, trade deals must contain strong enforcement mechanisms that protect workers, consumers and the environment," Hassan said. "The bipartisan USMCA now meets both of these standards."

Some Senate Republicans have suggested that if Speaker Nancy Pelosi doesn't send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, that time could be used to ratify the USMCA.