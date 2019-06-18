Hassan among lawmakers pushing Lower Health Care Costs Act

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is among a bipartisan group of lawmakers supporting reducing the cost of health care and increasing transparency.

A hearing Tuesday was held on the Lower Health Care Costs Act, which aims to reduce prescription drug prices and increase transparency in the health care system. Witnesses at the hearing said hospital consolidation is driving costs up and quality down. Hassan said she's been working on bipartisan legislation to lower costs for more than a year.

"People get health insurance precisely so they won't be surprised by health care bills, so it is completely unacceptable that people do everything they're supposed to do to ensure that their care is in their insurance network and then still end up with large unexpected bills from an out of network provider," Hassan said.

The measure would also create a non-governmental entity to mediate disputes over hospital bills.

