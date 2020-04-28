Hassan calls for increased testing for COVID-19

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan is calling on the Trump administration to create a national strategy to increase testing for the coronavirus.

The United States has conducted more than 5.6 million tests.

However, Hassan says the country has to significantly ramp up that number to include testing for people without symptoms. She says the tests are needed to accurately prepare for and respond to the next outbreak.

It comes as New Hampshire announced five new testing sites across the state.

"So what is concerning right now is that the White House keeps saying that this is all up to the states. And while yes, the state public health structure will oversee within each state where the testing is done and can coordinate with the federal government, about what kind of supplies they do and don't have, ultimately we need a coordinated strategy," said Hassan, D-New Hampshire.

Hassan is a member of a bipartisan congressional task force to advise the president on reopening the economy. She says any effort to ease restrictions needs to be accompanied by robust testing.