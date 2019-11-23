Hassan co-sponsoring bill

A U.S. senator from New Hampshire says she's continuing her effort to target drug trafficking and keep communities safe.

It's illegal to import and use certain, specific controlled substances, but some drug makers and importers try to get around the law by changing a single atom or molecule. The drug is new, but significantly similar, which can make the law harder to enforce.

New Hampshire Senator, Maggie Hassan is co-sponsoring a bipartisan bill that would allow the Attorney General to regulate these modified drugs while more testing, research and analysis can be performed.