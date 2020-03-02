Hassan co-sponsors bill targeting online child exploitation

A New Hampshire senator is co-sponsoring a bill that aims to give law enforcement agencies additional tools to go after online child exploitation.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, says the bill would require that technology companies like Facebook and Google preserve evidence for reports of online child exploitation for 180 days - twice the current period of 90 days.

The bipartisan legislation was introduced by Sens. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee and Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat from Nevada.

