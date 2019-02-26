Hassan grills pharmaceutical executive about opioid crisis

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan on Capitol Hill Tuesday grilled a pharmaceutical executive about their involvement in the opioid crisis.

Over and over, Hassan pressed Johnson & Johnson executive Jennifer Taubert about the company's marketing and promotion practices with regard to opioids, saying they used dubious, questionable science to maximize sales.

"One more time. Do you truly think that Janssen's opioid marketing practices were appropriate and responsible, or will you finally take responsibility for you company's role in helping create this crisis that is killing more than 100 Americans every day?" Hassan said.

"Everything that I have seen leads me to conclusively believe that everything that we have done with our products when we promoted opioid products, which we stopped marketing along time ago, was very appropriate and responsible," Taubert said.

Much of the hearing before the Senate Finance Committee focused on the high price of prescription drugs in the U.S.