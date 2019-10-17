Hassan on efforts to prevent domestic terrorism

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan recently returned from an overseas trip to Afghanistan, India and Pakistan.

In Afghanistan, she visited military bases where U.S. forces are training Afghan commandos to fight against the resurgence of ISIS. In India and Pakistan, she met with business leaders about strengthening economic ties.

Hassan recently spoke to our Washington, D.C., bureau about her efforts to prevent domestic terrorism here at home. She says the Senate is working on legislation to help governments and government agencies keep tabs on terrorists.

"I've cosponsored the REPORT Act which would require full integrated analysis of any act of domestic terrorism we see and moving forward this is going to continue to be something that we have to prioritize," said Hassan, D-New Hampshire.

Hassan says she's also working to harden places of worship against acts of domestic terrorism.