Hassan pushing bill to improve tick-disease research, treatment

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is pushing for a bill to improve research for tick-borne diseases.

Hassan is cosponsor of Ticks: Identify, Control, and Knockout (TICK) Act. She says the measure, among other things, would establish an office for vector-borne disease at the Department of Health and Human Services to develop a national strategy. It would also reauthorize funding for regional centers set to expires in 2021 and authorize $20 million per year for state health departments.

Hassan says the Granite State has one of the highest rates of Lyme disease in the country, with roughly 60 percent of adult blacklegged ticks in the state carrying the bacterium that causes Lyme.

"Summertime in New Hampshire is meant to be enjoyed, but a tick bite you might not even notice can lead to contracting Lyme disease and suffering serious health consequences," Senator Hassan said in a statment. "I urge my colleagues to support this commonsense, bipartisan legislation that will help advance efforts at all levels of government to protect Granite Staters from Lyme disease and treat those who contract it."

Hassan says medical costs of Lyme disease are estimated at $1.3 billion per year.

